Wars don’t have to be short and swift: Army Chief on Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war has interesting and important lessons for the Indian Army. The foremost lesson for the Indian Army, according to the Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande is that Conventional War continues to remain relevant. Various military platforms including air defence systems, artillery, and tanks have been employed during this war.

Lessons learnt

According to the Army Chief, “It is a battle of narratives, new alliances are being formed, new world order, and it is a prolonged and conventional war.”

The immediate impact: Need to be Self Reliant

It will have an impact on the supply chain of certain ammunition and spare parts. “We have enough to last a while,” the chief said. To mitigate the crisis, the army is looking at the friendly nations to source spare parts and ammunition required.

He further pointed out that the Indian military is dependent on Ukraine and Russia for certain weapons systems, including air defence, tanks and more.

The ongoing war has proven the relevance of conventional war. In this war, different weapon platforms like tanks, air defence systems, and artillery guns were deployed in one form or the other, the chief said.

It is now more important for India to be self-reliant in terms of armaments, and focus on Atmarnirbhar Bharat and Make in India. “There is a need for the Indian military to reduce dependency on other countries and increase self-reliance.”

Big lesson

War is not necessarily short and swift. It can prolong.

In the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, another important lesson learnt by the Indian Army is the importance of non-combat warfare in the cyber, information domain as the battle of narratives has been used to gain advantage over adversaries.

Changing Geo-politics

The chief in response to a question said that the change in the geo-politics situation is being monitored and new alliances and realignment are being watched. And are also keeping a watch on the stance of the adversaries of India. “And, it is also being ensured that our attention from Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan does not get diverted and the situation is being monitored at a national level,” he said.