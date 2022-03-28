War, sanctions, energy security, UAVs on the India-US 2+2 Ministerial agenda

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are expected to travel to Washington DC to meet their counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Gen Lloyd Austin.

India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is expected to take place later this month, where the ongoing Russian military operations against Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and its impact and other critical issues will be discussed.

Though the dates of the fourth round of 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue has not been officially confirmed, according to sources, the likely date is April 11 and this time the venue of the meeting is Washington DC.

The meeting when it takes place will focus on the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine and the West sanctions imposed on Russia. “The war and its impact on the world and the fallout of the sanctions imposed by the US and other countries are the major concerns for the US,” a senior officer explained.

Agenda of talks

In this round of 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the two sides, besides the Chinese aggression, situation in the Indian Ocean Region, Interoperability, fight against terrorism, Maritime Domain awareness, both sides will discuss the Russian action in Ukraine and the US led sanctions against that country.

Talks will also be on India’s efforts to get back USD 420 million dues from Venezuela that has been stuck due to the US sanctions on that country. As has been reported recently, India has been in touch with the US to help get back the dues from the South American nation.

During the meeting the two sides will also talk about India’s Energy Security and its legitimate energy transactions with Russia. According to sources, the Biden administration is re-negotiating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran. And, if this is re-worked, the US might lift sanctions it had imposed.

Joint Production of Military Platforms

The two countries are likely to talk about the joint R&D and production of military platforms in India under Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiative.

India-US Defence Cooperation

Over the next few years the military trade between the two countries is expected to touch around USD 25 billion. In 2016, the US had designated India as a major Defence Partner and then in 2018, India was elevated to Strategic Trade Authorization Tier I status, and under this position it can receive license free access to the entire range of military and dual use technologies which are regulated by the US Department of Commerce.

India and the US have signed several major agreements including the Industrial Security Agreement (ISA), Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Communications, Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) and Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for geospatial cooperation.

Will any major defence deal be announced?

USD 3 billion deal of UAVs from General Atomics is pending and reports indicate that it is in the final stages of approval. Whether this will be firmed up before the Ministerial Dialogue, is not certain.

Also, a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the sale of Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) is awaited. Once the letter is received the talks between US-based Raytheon Corporation and Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace are expected to start.