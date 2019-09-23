Wanted Naxal surrenders before police in Chhattisgarh

By: |
Published: September 23, 2019 3:47:37 PM

After surrendering, Rajesh Toppa alias Ajit (30) in a statement said he was disappointed with the "hollow" Maoist ideology and the exploitation and violence committed by ultras on villagers, the official said.

Naxal, Naxal surrenders, Chhattisgarh, Chhattisgarh police, Rajnandgaon district, Rajesh ToppaToppa, a resident of Naxal-hit Mohla area in Rajnandgaon, joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2009. (PTI)

A hardcore Naxal, who served as the bodyguard of a top rebel and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, surrendered in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district on Monday, a police official said. After surrendering, Rajesh Toppa alias Ajit (30) in a statement said he was disappointed with the “hollow” Maoist ideology and the exploitation and violence committed by ultras on villagers, the official said.

He was a member of the Malajkhand area committee of Maoists and worked as the bodyguard of senior cadre Milind Teltumbde, who is in-charge of the Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh zone of Maoists, he said. Toppa, a resident of Naxal-hit Mohla area in Rajnandgaon, joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2009.

Since then, he was allegedly involved in several Naxal incidents on Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border, he said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. The cadre was given an encouragement amount of Rs 10,000 and will be further provided an assistance of Rs 7.5 lakh as per the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Wanted Naxal surrenders before police in Chhattisgarh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition