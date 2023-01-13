Voice of Global South Summit: India has emerged as education and healthcare hub, says S Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar led the Foreign Ministers’ session of the Voice of Global South Summit on Jan 12 where he said that India has emerged as an education and healthcare hub for the countries of Global South.

The Summit saw Jaishankar highlighting India’s capacity-building programmes and its first responder activities in case of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) situations which showed that the country has emerged as an education and healthcare hub for the Global South countries.

He further stressed that India remained engaged in international cooperation by providing vaccines to around 100 partners and medicines to over 150 countries during the Covid pandemic.

“India stands ready to share its experience and expertise, including our game-changing digital public goods in universal identification, financial payments, direct benefit transfer, digital health, commerce, industry and logistics,” Jaishankar said.

He further gave proof of the priority India accords in its diplomacy by mentioning the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Mission LiFE, a worldwide programme to promote a climate-friendly lifestyle.

Jaishankar later said that India looks forward to simple and sustainable solutions from all over the Global South for the betterment of the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening remarks at the first session of Voice of Global South virtual summit on Thursday, had flagged concerns over rising prices of food, fuel, fertilisers, and economic slump owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters triggered by climate change. Urging the world to stand together to deal with various global challenges, Modi gave the mantra of “Respond, Recognise, Respect, Reform.”

The two-day summit (Jan 12-13) is being held by India to bring together countries of the Global South. The summit provides them a platform to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform regarding various global challenges, including food and energy security caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The ‘Global South’ mainly refers to developing and under-developed countries in Asia, Africa and South America. As many as 120 countries have been invited to attend the summit.