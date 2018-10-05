Vladimir Putin India visit Live updates: Russian President, PM Modi to hold bilateral talks, S-400 Triumf defence missile deal top on agenda

Vladimir Putin India visit Live updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived here on Thursday late evening on a two-day visit. The visiting President, who is leading a high-level delegation, was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Palam airport. Putin will attend the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit today during which he along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliberate on a range of key regional and global issues with a focus on further boosting the bilateral ties. The United States sanctions imposed on import of Iranian crude oil are also likely to figure during the talks. After the talks at the Hyderabad House, several agreements including the much-talked S-400 air defence system will be signed between New Delhi and Moscow. The USD 5 billion deal has been an issue of much speculation after US administration’s law Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) came into effect earlier this year. The new law targets countries doing business with Russian, Iranian and North Korean defence companies.
The last India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit was held in June last year. At that time, PM Modi had visited Moscow for the summit. This is the third meeting between the two leaders this year after an informal meeting in May in Sochi and a bilateral on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.
After the talks, India and Russia are expected to sign around 20 agreements which also includes New Delhi's purchase of four S-400 air defence missile systems at a cost of more than Rs 40,000 crore. According to a PTI report, a top Kremlin official has confirmed that the mulch-talked deal will be signed during Putin's visit to New Delhi. Russia has been negotiating to sell the S-400 long-range surface-to-air missiles to India for months. But the USD 5 billion deal was delayed after it qualified for sanctioning under a new US law targeting the regimes in Moscow, Tehran and North Korea.
11 am: Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House
11:30 am: Delegation level talks at Hyderabad House
01:30 pm: Exchange of agreements and press statements. Venue: Hyderabad House
02:30 pm: Putin to interact with group of talented children at Central Garden, ITC Maurya
03:30 pm: Putin to address India-Russia Business Summit at Kamal Mahal, ITC Maurya
04:30 pm: President Putin to visit Rashtrapati Bhawan
05:40 pm: Putin to fly back
Russian President Vladimir Putin who arrived here for the annual India-Russia bilateral summit last evening, was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Palam airport. This is the 19th annual summit between India and Russia. The bilateral relationship between the two nations was elevated to Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in 2010.