Vladimir Putin India visit Live updates: Russian President, PM Modi to hold bilateral talks, S-400 Triumf defence missile deal top on agenda

Vladimir Putin India visit Live updates: The Russian President arrived here on Thursday late evening on a two-day visit. Today, Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit at the Hyderabad House.

By: | Updated:Oct 05, 2018 7:57 am
Vladimir Putin India visit Live updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived here on Thursday late evening on a two-day visit. The visiting President, who is leading a high-level delegation, was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Palam airport. Putin will attend the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit today during which he along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliberate on a range of key regional and global issues with a focus on further boosting the bilateral ties. The United States sanctions imposed on import of Iranian crude oil are also likely to figure during the talks. After the talks at the Hyderabad House, several agreements including the much-talked S-400 air defence system will be signed between New Delhi and Moscow. The USD 5 billion deal has been an issue of much speculation after US administration’s law Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) came into effect earlier this year. The new law targets countries doing business with Russian, Iranian and North Korean defence companies.

The last India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit was held in June last year. At that time, PM Modi had visited Moscow for the summit. This is the third meeting between the two leaders this year after an informal meeting in May in Sochi and a bilateral on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

07:57 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
India, Russia to sign S-400 defence missile system deal

After the talks, India and Russia are expected to sign around 20 agreements which also includes New Delhi's purchase of four S-400 air defence missile systems at a cost of more than Rs 40,000 crore. According to a PTI report, a top Kremlin official has confirmed that the mulch-talked deal will be signed during Putin's visit to New Delhi. Russia has been negotiating to sell the S-400 long-range surface-to-air missiles to India for months. But the USD 5 billion deal was delayed after it qualified for sanctioning under a new US law targeting the regimes in Moscow, Tehran and North Korea.

07:51 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Day 2 itinerary of Vladimir Putin's India visit

11 am: Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

11:30 am: Delegation level talks at Hyderabad House

01:30 pm: Exchange of agreements and press statements. Venue: Hyderabad House

02:30 pm: Putin to interact with group of talented children at Central Garden, ITC Maurya

03:30 pm: Putin to address India-Russia Business Summit at Kamal Mahal, ITC Maurya

04:30 pm: President Putin to visit Rashtrapati Bhawan

05:40 pm: Putin to fly back

07:43 (IST) 05 Oct 2018
Sushma Swaraj receives Putin at Palam airport

Russian President Vladimir Putin who arrived here for the annual India-Russia bilateral summit last evening, was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Palam airport. This is the 19th annual summit between India and Russia. The bilateral relationship between the two nations was elevated to Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in 2010.

Vladimir Putin India visit Live updates Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Putin, Modi to hold bilateral talks today On Thursday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted dinner for President Vladimir Putin who is on a two-day visit to India. The two leaders also had a one-on-one meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The last night meeting between Modi and Purin took place almost four months after an informal summit between them in Sochi. Today, Putin and Modi will again hold a restricted conversation and later a delegation level talks at the Hyderabad House. Key regional and global issues including US sanctions on Iran are likely to figure during the talks. Later, the two leaders will oversee the signing of the S-400 air missile defence system amidst US warning to its allies across the world that any major defence deal with Russia will invite punitive action. Welcoming the Russian President, PM Modi last evening tweeted: "Welcome to India, President Putin. Looking forward to our deliberations, which will further enhance India-Russia friendship." Notably, Russia and Japan are the two countries in the world with which India holds annual bilateral summits.

