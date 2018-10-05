Vladimir Putin India visit Live updates: Russian President, PM Modi to hold bilateral talks, S-400 Triumf defence missile deal top on agenda

Vladimir Putin India visit Live updates: Russian President, PM Modi to hold bilateral talks today

Vladimir Putin India visit Live updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived here on Thursday late evening on a two-day visit. The visiting President, who is leading a high-level delegation, was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Palam airport. Putin will attend the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit today during which he along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliberate on a range of key regional and global issues with a focus on further boosting the bilateral ties. The United States sanctions imposed on import of Iranian crude oil are also likely to figure during the talks. After the talks at the Hyderabad House, several agreements including the much-talked S-400 air defence system will be signed between New Delhi and Moscow. The USD 5 billion deal has been an issue of much speculation after US administration’s law Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) came into effect earlier this year. The new law targets countries doing business with Russian, Iranian and North Korean defence companies.

The last India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit was held in June last year. At that time, PM Modi had visited Moscow for the summit. This is the third meeting between the two leaders this year after an informal meeting in May in Sochi and a bilateral on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.