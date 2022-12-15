Vijay Diwas: India needs a strategic jump

By Maj Gen Ashok Kumar, VSM (Retd)

India and Pakistan became separate and independent nations in August 1947. Both nations had multiple challenges to face to include consolidation of princely states, after effects of partition massacres and many more other problems. Pakistan was split in two parts viz West Pakistan and East Pakistan. Both these entities were geographically separated with a huge land mass of India placed in between. The other peculiarity of Pakistan state related to the mass population centered in East Pakistan whereas power centers were concentrated in West Pakistan.

The differences in West and East Pakistan continued. These grew to alarming levels. The language movement in East Pakistan became a rallying point for all the residents and a liberation movement started despite oppressions by the Pakistan Army. Residents of East Pakistan fought with their oppressors with active support of India resulting in a favourable outcome of 1971 war. This war commenced on 03 Dec 1971 and culminated on 16 Dec 1971 not only resulting in 93000 Prisoners of war but surrender of Pakistan Armed Forces to the Indian Armed Forces. A nation Bangladesh was born and in the process, Pakistan was dismembered.

The above details are merely recapitulation of historic events and the mute question which needs to be examined this Vijay Diwas is a quite serious one. The division of British India into two dominions of India and Pakistan had resulted in a miniscule state of Pakistan (even Both West and East Pakistan put together) and a major state of India but this monumental difference was neither accepted by Pakistan nor realized by India in its foreign policy, defence strategy and diplomatic articulations. Pakistan continued to operate from the concept of parity with India and largely succeeded in that. Surprisingly, the interplay of relations did not change much despite the historic win of India in 1971 was liberating a country unprecedented in world history.

India should have come out of its Pakistan fixation immediately after partition but it did not happen then. It is more surprising that it did not happen even after historic win in 1971 war which was a moment missed as India should have at least focused on China from 1971 onwards having experienced its backstabbing in 1962 resulting in 1962 war. With passage of time, India has somewhat come out with Pakistan fixation and has started working for capacity creation in all the domains to handle the China challenge. The mute question is – Is it the right strategy to shift the goal post from Pakistan to China or India needs to look beyond China in capacity creation. A closer analysis will indicate that India looking beyond China could be a more prudent strategy.

With Pakistan, we not only fought four wars but remained hostage to the LOC and proxy war which still continues. With incursions in Eastern Ladakh, violent clashes in Galwan and recent skirmishes in Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh, China is transacting the profile of LAC (Line of Actual Control) somewhat closer to the manning pattern of LOC (Line of Control) with Pakistan. If China finally succeeds in tying us down on borders, our national ambition of growth and development will suffer in a big way. As China gave the impression to the world that it is attempting to emerge as a third pole in addition to USA and Russia but is now challenging USA to replace and take the numero uno position. There is some implicit lesson in this approach.

India has already reached the fifth ranking in economic prowess replacing the UK and is set to replace Germany and Japan to claim the third spot just behind US and China by 2027. A five trillion dollar economy target has been set but is this adequate? If China is our primary adversary, we must aim to go past China at least in all the domains. The first step for this is the goal setting wherein India has to draw a new developmental map to march ahead of China, be it space, nuclear power, missiles, defence forces, infrastructure development or economic strength. Given the Indian resolve, all this is possible provided we shift the nation in mission mode on all these counts.

India’s strategic focus has just moved from Pakistan to China and it has taken close to seven decades. In case we continue to look at our strategic space arithmetically, we shall remain hostage to the Chinese game plan and only the name of our primary adversary would have been changed.

This Vijay Diwas which is going to be celebrated as the 51st one on December 16, India needs to jump China strategically and has to move ahead. This strategic jump backed up by resolute will power and capacity creation is a must and a pledge must be taken on this Vijay Diwas to transform the national narrative once and forever.

Author is a Kargil war veteran and defence analyst. He is a visiting fellow of CLAWS and specialises in neighbouring countries with special focus on China. He can be contacted at trinetra.foundationonline@gmail.com and tweets from @chanakyaoracle.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.