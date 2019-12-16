Vijay Diwas 2019: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says will never forget sacrifice and service of Indian armed forces

New Delhi | Published: December 16, 2019 1:22:05 PM

Vijay Diwas 2019, vijay diwas 2019 16 december, vijay diwas 1971, vijay diwas december 16, vijay diwas india, rajnath singh“On the occasion of Vijay Diwas today the nation salutes the indomitable courage and valour of India’s armed forces. We are proud of our Armed Forces who have defended our country in every situation,” said Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday saluted the valour and courage of Indian armed forces on Vijay Diwas, saying their sacrifice and service will never be forgotten. “On the occasion of Vijay Diwas today the nation salutes the indomitable courage and valour of India’s armed forces. We are proud of our Armed Forces who have defended our country in every situation. We will never forget their sacrifice and service,” Singh said on Twitter.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year. On this day in 1971, over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before Indian troops, bringing to an end the bitterly fought war on the eastern and western fronts. It also led to the creation of Bangladesh.

