Video war over Rafale deal! Bitter start to 2019 campaign as Congress, BJP slug it out on social media

Both Congress and BJP have traded attacks against each other on Rafale deal.

With Lok Sabha polls almost a year away, the Congress is looking to turn its charges against the Prime Minister on the Rafale deal as a major poll issue. In separate rallies on Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Narendra Modi and said he “stole money from Indians and gave it away to a troubled business entity”. While this wasn’t the first time that Rahul had raked up the issue to target the government, the BJP shot back saying that the Congress president was “so frustrated that he was concocting lies”. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Rahul’s attacks on the Prime Minister were a bid to shift the narrative from his own troubles from the Income Tax department.

In a possible sign of things to come, both sides have now released videos on social media to counter the opponent’s narrative on this defence deal. Just a day after the ruling BJP came out with a video on the Rafale deal, the Congress came out with its version today morning. Posting a small video on the deal on its Twitter handle, the party promised to shed more light on the controversial fighter jet deal between India and France. The party also asked its followers to ”stay tuned as more will come on the issue later.”

This was Congress’ latest comes amid a number of attacks against the NDA government on the deal between both countries, that has landed in the controversy over the alleged rise of price and the secrecy clause. On Monday, the main Opposition party slammed the government on the deal, accusing it of encouraging crony capitalism and its own “self-interests”, while neglecting the interest of the country.

The party, while questioning the silence of the prime minister on the issue, asked why the government was reluctant to answer why Rs 41,205 crore more was paid for the Rafale fighters. The Congress also accused the PM of not complying with the ‘defence procurement procedure’.

What ‘really’ is the Rafale deal? NOT for dummies. Here’s the teaser, stay tuned for more later today… pic.twitter.com/5p2lj9xOhY — Congress (@INCIndia) August 14, 2018

Earlier yesterday, the BJP came out with its version of Rafale deal through a video starring well-known television actress Pallavi Joshi. It released the video titled ‘Rafale Deal for Dummies.’

In its version, the BJP slammed the accusations that the government was trying to hide details of the pact to protect vested interests. In the video, the actress tries to explain through an example of a housing society secretary whio is planning to sign a pact with a French company to improve the society building’s security lock system. Joshi said she is the present secretary of her housing society. She found that her predecessor spent close to ten years in talks with the company for the pact in the plain-Jane lock system.

She further went on to ask if locks come with accessories and the promise of upgrades? In the video, Joshi added that she spoke to the company’s head and negotiated a new deal for locks that included other benefits including a promise that some of the locks would be manufactured in India.

Trapped in the web of lies on #RafaleDeal? Watch this simplified explanation. pic.twitter.com/57BY6vKrwM — BJP (@BJP4India) August 13, 2018

She added that the entire pact was at the lower rate compared to what the earlier secretary had negotiated, saying “And, that is the Rafale deal.” The actress also said that the government saved Rs 12,500 crore under the Rafale pact.

India had signed an agreement on Rafale fighter jets with France in 2015 for 36 Rafale fighter jets. BJP president Amit Shah had recently slammed allegations of corruption in the deal, pointing out that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement must be taken at face value rather than others.

He went on to observe that the defence minister had earlier pointed out that the base price of Rafale fighters negotiated by the Modi government is cheaper then that was finalised by the previous UPA Government.