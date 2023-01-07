Vice President of India inaugurates NCC Republic Day Camp, lauds contribution to nation

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, formally inaugurated the NCC Republic Day Camp 2023 in New Delhi on January 7. On the occasion, a contingent of NCC cadets drawn from all the three wings namely Army, Navy and Air Force presented a guard of honour to the Vice President.

The 74th National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2023 commenced at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt on January 2. A total of 2,155 cadets including 710 girls from 28 States and 8 Union Territories are participating in the one-month long camp.

The Vice President also inspected the Parade and addressing the Cadets, he lauded the contribution of the NCC to nation building by inculcating character, comradeship and the spirit of selfless service among our young students.

The Vice President said, for the NCC, the world’s largest youth organisation and particularly for cadets performing in Amritkal at Kartavya Path will be a moment to ever cherish.

He also visited the “Hall of Fame”, which has been recently renovated and Flag Area where he listened to the young cadets briefing about their respective states and appreciated the various social themes displayed in the Flag Aeeas prepared by them.

The Vice President was given the NCC Alumni Association membership by DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh on the occasion.

The Camp will also see participation of cadets and officers from 19 friendly countries as part of the youth exchange programme.