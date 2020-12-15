  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vice Admiral Srikant dies due to COVID-19-related complications, Rajnath expresses condolences

By: |
December 15, 2020 4:57 PM

Vice Admiral Srikant died on Tuesday morning at the base hospital here due to COVID-19-related complications, officials said.

The vice admiral tested had negative for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, but developed breathing difficulties by evening, the officer said. Image: ANI

Vice Admiral Srikant died on Tuesday morning at the base hospital here due to COVID-19-related complications, officials said. The vice admiral, the Navy’s senior-most submariner, was due to retire on December 31. Expressing his condolences, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Deeply pained at the untimely and sudden demise of Director General Seabird, Vice Admiral Srikant.”

The Ministry of Defence and the Indian Navy will always remember his stellar contributions and remarkable service to the nation, Singh said. “My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti!” the minister stated.
Srikant was admitted at the base hospital in Delhi after he contracted COVID-19, said a junior Navy officer who had worked under him.

Related News

Subsequently, the vice admiral tested had negative for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, but developed breathing difficulties by evening, the officer said. “He was shifted to ICU and was subsequently put on a ventilator,” the officer mentioned.

Officials said the vice admiral, who was the Navy’s senior-most submariner, died on Tuesday morning. Previously, he had held charge as Inspector General of Nuclear Safety and Commandant of the National Defence College, officials said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Vice Admiral Srikant dies due to COVID-19-related complications Rajnath expresses condolences
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1MEA launches new website to project `Brand India’ to the global business community
2GRSE does it again! Launches indigenous stealth frigate ahead of schedule under Project 17A
3China’s PLA carrying out development work in Tibet; India ready for any eventuality: CDS General Bipin Rawat