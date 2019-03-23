Vice Admiral Karambir Singh to be Indian Navy’s next chief, Here’s all you need to know about him

Vice Admiral Singh is currently serving as the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief at Visakhapatnam-based Eastern Naval Command. (Photo source: Indian Army)

Defence Ministry, on Saturday, announced appointment of Vice Admiral Karambir Singh as the next Navy Chief, an official said. Current Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba retires on May 31 and Singh will succeed him. Vice Admiral Singh is currently serving as the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief at Visakhapatnam-based Eastern Naval Command.

Here are some facts to know about India’s new Navy Chief Karambir Singh:

– Admiral Singh belongs to Jalandhar, Punjab. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Admiral Singh was commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1980. Singh graduated from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai.

– As a helicopter pilot, Singh has flown extensively on the Kamov and Chetak helicopters. He is going to be the first helicopter pilot to be Navy Chief.

– In a career spanning nearly four decades Singh has commanded a a Naval Missile Corvette, an Indian Coast Guard Ship and Guided Missile Destroyers.

– Singh has commanded four ships at various stages of his career viz., ICG Chandbibi (Patrol craft of Indian Coast Guard), INS Vijaydurg (Missile ship), INS Rana (Destroyer) and INS Delhi (Destroyer).

– When he got promoted flag rank, Admiral Singh was appointed as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command. His other flag appointments were as the Flag Officer Maharashtra and Gujarat Naval Area (FOMAG) and as Chief of Staff of the Tri Services Unified Command at Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

– As Vice Admiral, he was the Director General Project Seabird, in-charge of infrastructure development of the Navy’s expansive and modern base at Karwar, followed by a tenure as the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff.

– Singh is a recipient of the prestigious Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) awarded by the Hon’ble President of India.

– Admiral Singh’s hobbies include cycling, running and swimming