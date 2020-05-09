Vande Bharat Mission: Now a UV based luggage disinfector system from DRDO

It forces every piece of baggage to undergo a 2 stage disinfection regime.

The first-ever UV based luggage disinfector system developed and installed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) in record time. NPOL – the sole DRDO laboratory in the state of Kerala has developed this system just in time to be used at the airport which is bring back the Indians who have been stranded overseas due to COVID-19 as part of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’.

More about the system

It is a scaled-down version of a larger, fully automated, permanent luggage disinfector system which was also designed by the DRDO for the Cochin Airport and the Indian Navy right when the pandemic started.

According to DRDO officials a prototype of the advanced larger system is already undergoing technical trials. The production partner for this product of DRDO is M/s. Apollo Micro Systems Limited, Hyderabad and the production of the grade version is expected soon.

Ahead of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, NPOL had to rework the design and came out with a system that can now be retrofitted on installations that were already at the airport.

According to NPOL director, VijayanPillai, “This is the extension of the UV baggage scanner that was being developed for the Indian Navy and for the use of DRDO. And plans are to have a UV based system for disinfecting the baggage of all vendors coming inside the building of NPOL post-COVID-19.”

The scientists from NPOL scientists have been working closely with doctors at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam in an effort to calibrate the UV dosage required to disinfect various types of baggage.

How does the system work?

It forces every piece of baggage to undergo a 2 stage disinfection regime.

Then a fine shower of sodium hypochlorate is first sprayed onto the luggage, followed by a calibrated UV bath.

The baggage undergoes a 180-degree vertical orientation change between 2 separate UV chambers which help in ensuring uniform radiation exposure all throughout the surface.

The state government of Kerala has PSU M/s. Keltron to establish the CIAL model at all the 3 other airports including Kannur, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.