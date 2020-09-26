Vande Bharat Mission: More Indians return home under the sixth phase of repatriation

According to the MEA spokesperson this is the platform which allows for exemption from institutional quarantine for incoming passengers on VBM flights.

Until three days ago, (Sept 23, 2020), around 15.42 lakh Indians have been repatriated through different modes of the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM). Ministry of External Affairs in association with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other state agencies is closely monitoring the demand for repatriation and travel to India from different countries. All the Indian Missions/Posts abroad have been working with the airlines to ensure assistance.

Responding to a question, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said, “Since Sept 1, Phase 6 of VBM is operational and will be on until Sept 30. And, as on Sept 22, 630 international flights and 142 feeder flights have been operating from 24 countries. These flights have reached 24 airports across India and have repatriated an estimated 1,24,000 persons.”

From August 8 onwards, the Air Suvidha digital platform has been made available for all arriving international passengers.

More about Air Suvidha

According to the MEA spokesperson this is the platform which allows for exemption from institutional quarantine for incoming passengers on VBM flights.

This has been the long-pending demand of passengers, who were seeking exemption from institutional quarantine on the basis of their RT PCR report.

With this platform operational, the passenger processing time at the airport has been reduced significantly.

Sources have also confirmed to Financial Express Online that, “Several bilateral air bubbles have been started that allows airlines of both sides to operate and bring in Indians who are desirous of returning. And in the Gulf Region especially, such arrangements exist with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Kuwait. And, also to the other countries where India has been operating VBM flights on demand.”

All the schedules of the VBM flights are all available on the website of the MEA. “One can check to see that flights are to different countries including in the gulf, Africa, Europe, North America, South East Asia, East Asia etc.,” the source added.

Financial Express Online had earlier reported that all the VBM flights are arranged where there is a sufficient number of Indians wanting to return. And, to facilitate movement various air bubbles have been arranged to enable the passengers to travel.

Indian Navy Played a Critical Role in the Repatriation of Indians

From repatriation to delivering medical assistance during the COVID-19 times, which were undertaken in the region.

Undertook Mission SAGAR

INS Kesari had been deployed for providing medical aid and support to Indian Ocean littoral states. Loaded with the consignments for various countries – it visited Male, Maldives and dropped off two medical assistance teams, along with food items and COVID-related medicines. It went on to Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles too.

More about Operation Samudra Setu

A total of 3107 Indians has been brought back from Maldives (2188), Sri Lanka (686) and Iran (233). They all came back on INS Jalashwa, Shardul and Magar.

To facilitate the return of the stranded Indian from foreign shores, Op Samudra Setu was launched by the Indian Navy.