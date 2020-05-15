Vande Bharat Mission: Mega repatriation of stranded Indians starts today

Between May 7-14, the MEA in coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other agencies has so far brought back 14,800 Indians from various countries. (File/ Souce: PRO/Govt of Kerala)

In Phase II of repatriation, almost 30,000 Indians who are stranded across the globe are expected to be brought back on board 149 flights from 31 countries. As has been reported earlier by the Financial Express, the Ministry of External Affairs has decided to expand the scope of repatriating Indians from more countries and in the second phase the concentration is on Europe Region, CIS countries, Nepal, Nigeria in Africa, Australia, Georgia, Canada, Ireland, Japan, and others. According to the exhaustive list put out by the MEA flights of the national carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express will be also heading towards Thailand, Belarus, Bahrain, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Philippines and additionally to other neighbouring countries.

“The plans for expanding the mission was firmed up after consulting the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other state governments and agencies” confirmed a source.

Under Phase I which was being coordinated by the MEA with other ministries and agencies, so far around 14,800 Indians have come back from various countries including from the Gulf region and the US, and neighbouring countries. Several Air India flights as well ships of the Indian Navy have been put in service to repatriate stranded India from the neighbouring Maldives.

First Phase of Repatriation

Between May 7-14, the MEA in coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other agencies has so far brought back 14,800 Indians from various countries.

64 flights were dispatched to 12 countries including the US and the UK, as well as Gulf countries, Malaysia and Singapore and Bangladesh. All the passengers on board had to pay for the flights and have been reported earlier the costs of the tickets were decided based on the consultations with the concerned ministry and the airlines.

Around 1000 Indians also came back on aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy INS Jalashwa and INS Magar and they too paid a boarding fee of $ 40, the amount was decided by the Department of Military Affairs and other related agencies.

Before boarding strict Standard Operating Procedures were followed and each passenger was individually screened and only asymptomatic passengers were allowed.