Vagsheer submarine for the Indian Navy is launched at MDL

On Wednesday (April 20, 2022), Yard 11880, the sixth and last submarine of the Indian Navy’s Kalvari class submarines of Project 75 was launched at the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL).

According to the Indian Navy, Dr Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary was the Chief Guest at the ceremony and in keeping with naval traditions of launch/ naming by a lady, the submarine named ‘Vagsheer’ was launched by Mrs Veena Ajay Kumar.

More about Project 75

In 2017, the first of the Project 75 submarines was commissioned into the Navy and presently there are four submarines under this project in commission in the Indian Navy.

While the fifth submarine is progressing with the Sea Trials and is likely to be delivered later this year, the sixth submarine will now commence setting to work of various equipment and their harbour trials.

And later the crew will sail the submarine for the rigorous Sea Acceptance Trials. Once the sea trials are over, the ship will be ready to be delivered to the Indian Navy in 2023.

Referring to the long term relations with India and collaboration with navy, Alain Guillou, EVP International Development at Naval Group said: “Our teams are committed to keep on meeting their expectations.” Adding, “And the success of the programme is solely aimed at strengthening the Indian Navy and the company stands by the side of MDL and ready to assist in their future projects.”

Who were present at the ceremony?

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command Vice Admiral AB Singh, officials from Director General De Ĺ Armament, France and Naval Group, France, senior officers and dignitaries both from Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence (Navy), Headquarters Western Naval Command.