  • MORE MARKET STATS

V K Singh stresses upon uniformed approach on national security, role of individuals

By: |
November 26, 2020 5:50 PM

He was delivering a talk on 'National Security Dialogue' in the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) on Wednesday.

The former Army chief exhorted the participants to be the initiators of change, the road transport and highways ministry said in a statement.The former Army chief exhorted the participants to be the initiators of change, the road transport and highways ministry said in a statement.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh has said national security cannot be achieved in piecemeal but is an integrated approach consisting of all security matters like external security and cyber safety.

He also has emphasised upon uniformed approach on national security and how each individual has got some role to play in overall safety and security of the nation.

Related News

“National security can’t be achieved in piecemeal but is an integrated approach consisting of all security matters like external security, internal security, energy security and cyber security,” Singh said.

He added that the general perception of national security is that it is the responsibility of the uniformed personnel only but rather national security has a wider connotation.

He was delivering a talk on ‘National Security Dialogue’ in the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) on Wednesday.

The former Army chief exhorted the participants to be the initiators of change, the road transport and highways ministry said in a statement.

He also said changing the mindset and ethos and shaking off the empire-building approach are essential to achieve complete national security.

The minister also spoke about the use of technology, innovation and skilled approach while dealing with the overall security aspects besides highlighting the defence procurement, cyber space safety and self reliance in technology.

He stressed upon the Atmanirbhar Bharat, which translates to ‘self-reliant India’ or ‘self-sufficient India’, to develop capabilities in the indigenous manufacturing of defence equipments.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. V K Singh stresses upon uniformed approach on national security role of individuals
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1S Jaishankar interacts with Indians in UAE; assures them of govt’s responsiveness post-COVID normalcy
2China, India in ‘candid, in-depth communication’ to disengage troops in eastern Ladakh: Chinese military
3South-South Cooperation: Brazil expresses interest in Indo-Russian BrahMos-NG missiles