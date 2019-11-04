Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat says stronger army means stronger nation

Published: November 4, 2019 6:03:59 PM

He said people in Jammu and Kashmir can now breathe easy with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

He said people in Jammu and Kashmir can now breathe easy with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said a stronger army means a stronger nation. Addressing a programme held in honour of army personnel as part of week-long celebrations of the state’s foundation day here, Rawat said the world respects countries that have military strength. “Strength is worshipped.

The world respects a country which has military strength because battles are won with it. So, a stronger army means a stronger nation,” he said at the programme titled ‘Mere Sainik Mera Abhiman’ (My Soldier My Pride). Honouring the army means honouring a nation, he added. “Our army is one of the best in the world. It has always shown its valour.

We won the Kargil war against heavy odds because of its valour,” the chief minister said. He said people in Jammu and Kashmir can now breathe easy with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. “Article 370 was at the root of many problems plaguing Jammu and Kashmir. Now that it has been removed people there are breathing easy,” Rawat said, adding, it has paved the way for the development of the state.

