Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests suspected Pakistani ISI agent in Varanasi

By: |
Lucknow | Published: January 20, 2020 11:19:05 AM

Rashid Ahmad was picked up on Sunday and a mobile phone, which he used to send photographs and video clips of vital Army installations and CRPF camps to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents across the border, was recovered from him, the official said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had been to Pakistan twice, according to the official.

A 23-year-old man was arrested from Varanasi in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad and military intelligence sleuths for allegedly passing on sensitive information to ISI agents in Pakistan, an official said on Monday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had been to Pakistan twice, according to the official.

