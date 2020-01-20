Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests suspected Pakistani ISI agent in Varanasi

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had been to Pakistan twice, according to the official. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old man was arrested from Varanasi in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad and military intelligence sleuths for allegedly passing on sensitive information to ISI agents in Pakistan, an official said on Monday.

Rashid Ahmad was picked up on Sunday and a mobile phone, which he used to send photographs and video clips of vital Army installations and CRPF camps to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents across the border, was recovered from him, the official said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had been to Pakistan twice, according to the official.