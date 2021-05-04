  • MORE MARKET STATS

USAID Administrator reviews COVID-19 aid to India; holds talks with Indian envoy on day 1 at job

By: |
May 4, 2021 12:40 PM

Power, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, met USAID's COVID-19 Task Force to discuss America's global relief efforts.

USAID Administrator , US Ambassador from IndiaTaranjit Singh Sandhu, Samantha Power, civilian foreign aid and development assistance, six planes filled with oxygen supplies, N95 masks, rapid diagnostic tests and medicine.Power, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, met USAID's COVID-19 Task Force to discuss America's global relief efforts. (AP Image)

USAID Administrator Samantha Power, soon after being sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, reviewed the ongoing COVID-19 assistance to India and held a virtual meeting with the country’s Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, reaffirming that America will work tirelessly to support the people of India in its fight against the deadly contagion.

Power engaged directly with teams facing down the global COVID-19 pandemic, with a specific focus on the current devastating outbreak in India, according to a statement by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), an independent agency of the US federal government primarily responsible for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance.

Related News

Power, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, met USAID’s COVID-19 Task Force to discuss America’s global relief efforts. Task Force Executive Director Jeremy Konyndyk and staff briefed her on the status of the US government’s deployment of supplies to India, including six planes filled with oxygen supplies, N95 masks, rapid diagnostic tests and medicine.

During the meeting, she reaffirmed that the US will continue to work around the clock to provide support and assistance to its partners in India, and highlighted newly-released guidance, which will make it easier for teams in the field to secure lifesaving Personal Protestive Equipment.

Power also spoke with USAID’s Mission in New Delhi for a briefing on the mission’s work to assist the Indian people, as well as the effect of the pandemic on mission staff and their families. She also expressed deepest sympathies and support to the mission staff and their loved ones; some of whom have lost their family members to the virus or are themselves gravely ill.

Power, during the day, met virtually with India’s US Ambassador Sandhu, who had attended the send-off of USAID supplies from Dulles Airport on Friday. During the meeting, she reaffirmed that the US will work tirelessly to support the people of India, and again sent heartfelt condolences from the American people, USAID said in a statement. Later, Power held a virtual meeting with Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

They discussed at length how USAID could support the Alliance’s critical efforts to increase global COVID-19 vaccine access and deployment to 92 low- and middle-income countries through the COVAX Facility. USAID oversees and administers all US Government funding to Gavi, including a recent USD 2 billion contribution out of a total planned USD 4 billion, according to a statement.

India is struggling with an unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days.

According to Indian health ministry data on Tuesday, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities.
The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 2,02,82,833, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. USAID Administrator reviews COVID-19 aid to India holds talks with Indian envoy on day 1 at job
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jaishankar holds talks with US counterpart Blinken in UK; discusses COVID-19, Indo-Pacific
2Global aid, Indian Armed Forces help in fighting COVID -19
3India-UK ties: COVID-19, Indo-Pacific, security and trade to feature in PM Modi and PM Johnson’s talks