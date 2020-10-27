  • MORE MARKET STATS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper meet NSA Doval

By: |
Updated: Oct 27, 2020 12:47 PM

Earlier on Tuesday, both the top US administration officials visited the National War Memorial and paid tributes to India's fallen heroes.

Issues of strategic importance were discussed at the meeting, sources said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper on Tuesday held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, covering key aspects of growing strategic ties between the two countries.

The meeting took place ahead of the third edition of 2+2 ministerial dialogue. Esper and Pompeo arrived here on Monday for the crucial talks aimed at further boosting the defence and security ties between the two countries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate talks with their US counterparts on Monday.

