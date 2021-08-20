  • MORE MARKET STATS

US says evacuated 3,000 people from Kabul via military transport aircraft on August 19

August 20, 2021 5:34 PM

We have evacuated approximately 9,000 people since August 14. Since the end of July, we have evacuated approximately 14,000 people," it said.

In a Friday statement, the White House said multiple C-17 flights from Hamid Karzai International Airport evacuated nearly 350 US citizens, as well as family members of US citizens, asylum applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans.

The United States says it evacuated approximately 3,000 people from Kabul via military transport aircraft on August 19.

It added that in the last 24 hours, the US military facilitated the departure of 11 charter flights, and that those numbers were not included in the other totals.

