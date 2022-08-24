US pitches F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jets for IAC `Vikrant’

Just a few days ahead of the official commissioning of the IAC-1 `Vikrant’ in the Indian Navy, US aerospace Boeing Company pitches its F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jets to be onboard the new carrier.

At a briefing in New Delhi, Steve Parker, Vice President and General Manager, Bombers & Fighters, Boeing Defence, Space & Security said, “The F/A-18E Super Hornet fighters being offered to Indian Navy is Block III, which are most advanced and critical capability.”

The Block III Super Hornet has an open architecture design and a continuously evolving capability suite. According to him these “will facilitate rapid capability insertion, outpace current threats and have unmatched affordability.”

Financial Express Online has reported recently that the Indian Navy is expected to announce its decision based on the assessment reports of the operational demonstrations of the Super Hornet and Rafale M of France. The demonstration tests had taken place at INS Hansa in Goa.

Sources have told Financial Express Online that the Indian Navy is set to announce its decision by October.

Outlining the capabilities of the Super Hornet, Alain Garcia, vice president, India business development Boeing Defense, Space & Security and Global Services, said: “The F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Block III will bring advanced next generation capabilities. These will help the Indian Navy deal with the emerging threats.” Additionally, along with the contributions to the Indian economy, by the Hornet Industry Partner (HIT) General Electric, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman, these fighters will deliver benefits to India’s defense sector.

In an earlier exclusive conversation with Financial Express Online, Alain Garcia, had said these are the world’s most affordable and proven multi-role fighters and will be game changers for India.

If and when the deal is firmed up, these will come through Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA), and Foreign Military Sales. The Boeing top executives once again highlighted that the company will deliver the 26 fighter jets within the time frame of the contract. “The production lines are already open and each year 24 fighter jets are produced in the US facility,” said Steve Parker.

“The fighters which came for the demonstration tests had successfully completed performance flights, multiple ski-jumps, and roll-in and fly-in arrestments,” Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

Unveiling the company’s `Atmanirbhar Bharat’ strategy Mr Gupte talked about further plans of the company to be part of Make in India initiatives and contributing to the country’s indigenous aerospace and defence eco-system.

In case the F/A -18 Super Hornet is selected as the next carrier based fighter for the Indian Navy, the US company anticipates USD 3.6 billion in economic impact to the Indian aerospace and defence industry over the next decade.

Benefit of choosing Super Hornet

According to company officials, the F/A-18 Super Hornet is the premier frontline multi-role naval fighter which is already in service of the US Navy and once the Indian Navy chooses this, it will benefit from knowledge which is related to the naval aviation ecosystem, tactics and upgrades of the US Navy.

The aircraft on offer is F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and it is being operated as the main fighter on all 11 US Navy aircraft carriers. And as has been reported in Financial Express Online earlier, Boeing alongwith US Navy had successfully demonstrated the ability of the Super Hornet Block III – to control three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from a manned fighter.