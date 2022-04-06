  • MORE MARKET STATS

US OKs $100M transfer of missiles to Ukraine

The White House announced late Tuesday that Biden approved the assistance, which is funded as part of a broader USD 13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine approved by Congress last month after Russia’s invasion.

Written by Associated Press
US missiles for ukraine
Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces load magazines during tactical exercises, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Lviv, Ukraine. (File photo: Reuters)

President Joe Biden approved a USD 100 million transfer of Javelin anti-armour missiles to Ukraine on Tuesday, according to an administration official.

The transfer brings the total of U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to USD 2.4 billion since Biden took office last January.

The administration official confirmed that it was for a transfer of the Javelin missiles, which have been requested by the Ukrainian military to combat Russian armour.The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

