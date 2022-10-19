US looking at new opportunity in co-production with India

The United States is looking forward to new opportunities in co-production in order to enhance two-way defence trade relationship with India, said Michael Baker, Rear Admiral, United States Navy on the side-line of DefExpo22.

“Already the USA is a significant importer of military capability produced from India. We are looking at increasing the level of cooperation. The DefExpo22 focus is on Indian companies. We see lots of opportunities to take a step forward,” said Baker, who has wide experience in building partner capability & capacity, leading U.S. Coalition operations and directing international strategy and plans in the Africa Command, European Command, Indo-Pacific Command, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

“We want to leverage Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) between India and the US and find those areas where both the nations can collaborate with established industries and even start-ups, ‘ he said adding that on the government-to-government front the two nations are negotiating military capability requirements.

On India’s role as exporter of defence products in the current geopolitical situation he said that it is a dynamic time to be in the defence industry. “India is building ships, wings for aircraft, Tejas aircrafts, light guns and many other defence products which are military capability requirements. We see more opportunities and that’s why we are here to participate in DefExpo22. It’s a win-win situation for both the nations,” he added. Advocating on China plus one policy, Baker said that every nation should look at alternatives to China to safeguard their own supply line not only in defence but all other sectors too. It would be a smart move for any country to diversify its supply line, he said, adding that India is emerging as a sound supplier of defence equipment and China plus one policy can be a great opportunity for the nation to leverage itself in this specialised area.