  • MORE MARKET STATS

US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

By: |
December 3, 2020 4:58 PM

Top US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is all set to be the next chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India.

He also recognised the contributions of Indian-Americans to the country and the role they played in strengthening the bond between both the democracies.

Top US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is all set to be the next chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India. In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-Americans on Wednesday, Meeks said it is important to continue to work with friends like India for a stronger relationship. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi also attended the meeting.

The 67-year-old Democratic lawmaker is slated to be elected on Thursday as the next Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee — which has jurisdiction over bills and investigations related to the foreign affairs of the US. Meeks said he looks forward to going to India again and recalled his earlier visit to the country last year with his elder daughter.

Related News

He also recognised the contributions of Indian-Americans to the country and the role they played in strengthening the bond between both the democracies. Meeks said he was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi’s role in shaping a plural world from South Africa and the influence it had on him and his ideal, Martin Luther King.

Among others, the meeting was attended by US India Security Council president Ramesh Kapur, American Jewish Community representative Nissim Reuben and eminent Indian-American doctor Bharat Barai.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India-Bangladesh border talks to be held outside Delhi for first time
2Navy alive to various threats in maritime domain: Admiral Karambir Singh
3Pakistan must stop supporting terrorism to promote cultural peace in South Asia: India