  3. US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis writes to Saudi Arabia Crown prince to thank for efforts on Afghanistan

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has written to the Saudi Crown Prince for the efforts of his country to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

By: | Washington | Published: July 10, 2018 8:34 AM
Mattis also said that the Imam of the Grand Mosque, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Muslim World League's subsequent statements further reinforced this message and helped magnify its importance to the Afghan people. (Reuters)

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has written to the Saudi Crown Prince for the efforts of his country to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region. “I read with great interest and appreciation the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman’s statement supporting President Ghani’s reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan and calling for a renewed ceasefire and end to hostilities there,” Mattis wrote in a letter to the Crown Prince yesterday.

In the letter, Mattis also said that the Imam of the Grand Mosque, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Muslim World League’s subsequent statements further reinforced this message and helped magnify its importance to the Afghan people.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you, and to your country’s leadership, for Saudi Arabia’s willingness to fulfil a critical role for regional stability at this vital moment in history,” he said.

“Your leadership and candour on this issue reflects not only Saudi Arabia’s efforts to curb terrorism and extremism, but also the strength of our nations’ important strategic partnership,” Mattis wrote.

