US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

Published: June 15, 2020 4:59 PM

Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the US Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing. The base is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of London.

A US Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday.  The status of the pilot wasn’t known. The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 am local time (4:40 am EDT). The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

UK search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.

