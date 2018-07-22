​​​
US Air Force F-16 fighter jet intercepts plane near Donald Trump golf course

By: | Bridgewater | Published: July 22, 2018 7:44 AM
A US Air Force fighter jet intercepted a small general aviation aircraft flying near President Donald Trump’s private golf club.

The US military announced that an F-16 jet intercepted a plane yesterday flying “without proper clearances or communications” in the temporary flight restriction zone around the president’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course, where he is spending the weekend.

Continental US North American Aerospace Defense Command says the intercepted aircraft landed at an airport in Pittstown without incident, where local law enforcement met the pilot.

Trump arrived in New Jersey Friday afternoon and is scheduled to depart for Washington today. There was no immediate reaction from the White House, but Trump tweeted critically several times yesterday about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

