US flies B-52 Stratofortress bombers over South China Sea on training mission

US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bombers flew over the South China Sea earlier this week on a training mission, according to the American military. The bombers took off on Tuesday from Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam, according to a statement from US Pacific Air Forces, which oversees air operations in the region. The flight also involved additional training with F-15 Strike Eagle jets in the vicinity of Okinawa, Japan. The training mission was part of the US Air Force’s routine “Continuous Bomber Presence” in the region.

A US military official told CNN on Friday that the two bombers flew between two Chinese claimed features in the Spratly Islands, claims unrecognised by China’s neighbours and the US government. China has used these geographic features in the Spratlys to build man-made islands, some of which Beijing has equipped with military facilities. Officials told CNN that the Chinese military did not intercept the US aircraft during their mission.

Asked about the purpose of these islands, the Trump administration’s nominee to head the US military’s Pacific Command, Adm. Phillip Davidson told Congress this month that China was using these islands to exercise control over the South China Sea. “China has long claimed the South China Sea as their own,” he said. “It is my belief that they intend to establish the military structure that will help them control the air and sea lanes through that region of the world.”