Upcoming Raisina Dialogue to be held as fully digital event

The upcoming Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship global conference on geopolitics, will be held as a fully digital event. Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said the decision to hold the event in the digital format was taken as a measure of “abundant caution” considering the coronavirus situation in various parts of the world.

“The organisers of Raisina Dialogue 2021 have decided to host this year’s edition as a fully digital event, instead of the hybrid event planned earlier that envisaged both online as well as in-person speakers and delegates,” he said.

The conference from April 13-15 is being organised by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). US Special envoy for Afghan peace process Zalmay Khalizad, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib are among the key personalities who are scheduled to speak at the dialogue.

“This decision to move to a fully digital version has been taken as a measure of abundant caution, given the COVID-19 situation in various parts of the world,” Bagchi said. He was responding to media queries on the issue.

“It underlines the strong sense of responsibility that the organisers feel towards the safety of all those involved with the Dialogue,” the spokesperson said.

He said the fully digital event will leverage technology to allow participants an opportunity to engage and debate on the most pressing issues that confront the global community, while avoiding any COVID-19 related risk.

“The impact of the change in format will be appropriately reflected in our diplomatic engagements,” Bagchi said.