UP youth killed in Pulwama in gunfight between militants and security personnel, say police

A labourer from Uttar Pradesh was killed Wednesday in exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said. Militants opened fire on a patrol party of the security forces at Haji Darpora in Litter area of Pulwama, a police official said. The security forces retaliated, leading to a brief gunfight between the two sides, he said.

Arjun Kumar, a 17-year-old labourer hailing from Bareily in Uttar Pradesh, was hit by a stray bullet in the head, the official said, adding the injured was rushed to SKIMS hospital here from treatment but succumbed to the injuries. Soon after the exchange of fire, security forces cordoned off the area and launched search operation to track down the militants, the official said.