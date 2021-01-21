UP Defence Corridor to make its debut at the International Aero India Show 2021

“Several top foreign defence companies have already signed agreements to set up their units in the UP Defence Corridor and work is in progress,” according to the CEO of Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, Avanish K Awasthi
Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, and travel restrictions globally, around 105 are expected to join virtually, according to the Ministry of Defence. (Photo Credit: Sanjay Singh, Media Manager, UP CM Media Cell)
For the first time, backed by its robust industrial policy, Uttar Pradesh will showcase the facilities provided in the Defence Corridor at the 13th edition Aero India in Bengaluru. During the three day show starting Feb 3-5, Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor will be putting up their pavilion.
“Several top foreign defence companies have already signed agreements to set up their units in the UP Defence Corridor and work is in progress,” according to the CEO of Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, Avanish K Awasthi
“Our team is ready. The global companies are already working towards setting up their units which will attract more companies,” he added.
As has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier, the UP Defence Corridor has been attracting huge investment in Defence Manufacturing sector and is also playing a critical role in the economic development.
Why?
Because the ambitious Defence Corridor is being set up at six places in the state — Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Kanpur, Aligarh, Agra and Lucknow.
More about Aero India
The biennial event is organised by the Ministry of Defence, and state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. It provides global companies to showcase their defence platforms as well their latest technologies to potential customers and investors.
It is considered as one of the major exhibitions for aerospace and defence industries with a public air show and offers a unique platform to global aviation and aerospace companies to bolster business.
Who attends it?
It is attended by both defence and civil aviation companies from across the globe as well as domestic private players. This show helps the industry professionals to gain market insights and announce new developments.
Around 541 defence companies have confirmed their presence at the show and out of these, there are 78 companies from different countries including Russia, the US, the UK, Israel, France as well as others. The balance of 463 is Indian companies which are taking part in the show.
Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, and travel restrictions globally, around 105 are expected to join virtually, according to the Ministry of Defence.
Uttar Pradesh in the Defence Sector
In 2020, the state government had successfully hosted DefExpo and had attracted both global and domestic defence companies and S/MSMEs. It had highlighted the emergence of the state as an attractive destination for investment in the defence sector. And, also be a platform for alliances and joint ventures in the defence industry.
As reported earlier, there is already a huge presence of Aerospace and Defence (A&D) companies in the state. And these companies have already established an eco-system of vendors and suppliers spread across the country.
There are around nine ordnance factory units — in Kanpur, Korwa, Shahjahanpur, and Firozabad.
Four units of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd located in Lucknow, Kanpur, Korwa and Naini (Prayagraj);