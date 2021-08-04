UP Defence Corridor attracts investments from 55 companies

These companies will be establishing their manufacturing units at the cost of Rs 1,245 crore and will provide employment to thousands of people.

Uttar Pradesh is getting all set to become self-reliant in the manufacturing of defence equipment in the future. Since the time the setting up of the UP Defence Corridor has been announced, in the last three years the state government has received proposals from around 55 big companies in the defence sector.

According to an official release issued by the State Government on August 4, 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has allotted 55 acres of land to the 19 firms. These companies will be establishing their manufacturing units at the cost of Rs 1,245 crore and will provide employment to thousands of people.

The announcement of setting up the Defence Corridor was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Investors Summit in 2018 and Jhansi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh were identified as Defence Corridor nodes. In 2020, on the sidelines of the DefExpo in Lucknow, MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore were signed by the domestic and foreign companies in the defence sector. This was for investing in the Defence Corridor. Most of the MoUs inked are meant for corridor part which is under Aligarh’s Andla area, located on Khair Road and there has been interest in Lucknow node of the corridor.

Quoting the UPEIDA officials, the official release shared today states, “Altogether 29 companies had submitted their proposals for setting up their units in Aligarh node. In their proposals sent to the government these companies had also requested for allotment of land for the same.” A total of 11, 8, and 6 defence companies have sought land from the state government to set up their factories in Lucknow, Kanpur and Jhansi nodes respectively.

Companies who will be investing

Among the 19 companies including Anchor Research Lab LLP, is planning to invest Rs 550 crore and UPEIDA has allotted 10 hectares of land. Also 10 hectares of land has also been allotted to Sadicate Innovation International (investing Rs 150 crore).

Jai Sai Anu Overseas, which is planning to set up its unit at the cost of Rs 100 crore, has been allotted 4.5 hectares of land.

Milkar Defense Pvt Ltd is investing Rs 98.25 crore and is getting an allotment of four hectares of land to set up its unit.

Tractrix Auto Dynamics, has been allotted two hectares for setting up its unit and it has invested Rs 40 crore.

Also, P-2 Logitech, Cobra Industries, Veriwin Defense Pvt Ltd., Allen & Elven, Nitya Creation India, PBM Insolation Pvt Ltd, Deep Explo Equipment Pvt Ltd, Advance Fire & Safety, and Crimson Energy Exports, have all been allotted land for setting up their factories.

The process of land allotment has been completed in the Aligarh node and a 4 lane road is being constructed at a cost of Rs 10.21 crore. Construction of a power house and a boundary wall is also underway.