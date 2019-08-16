Big victory for India at UNSC! China-Pakistan attempt to censure India on Kashmir, Article 370 fails

Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Reuters images)

UNSC meet on Kashmir ends: In a big victory for India at the UNSC, China and Pakistan’s attempt to censure India at the UN Security Council has failed, reported ANI. In an implicit criticism of Pakistan and China, Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council today slammed “two states” for making statements and passing them off as the decision of the UNSC members. “Our national position was and remains that matters related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution are entirely an internal matter of India. These have no external ramifications, the recent decisions taken by the Government of India and our legislative bodies are intended to ensure that good governance is promoted, social economic development is enhanced for our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” Syed Akbaruddin said after the “closed-door” meeting of UNSC on Kashmir ended.

Hitting out at Pakistan for “promoting violence” in India, Akbaruddin said, “We note that there were some who tried to project an alarmist approach to the situation which is far from the ground realities. Of particular concern is that one state is using terminology of ‘jihad’ against & promoting violence in India including by their leaders.”

Soon after the UNSC meet ended, China claimed that the general consensus was that both India and Pakistan should refrain from taking unilateral action on the issue of Kashmir. China also claimed that the members expressed concern over human rights situation in Kashmir. However, ahead of the meet, Russia made it clear that it treats the Kashmir issue as a bilateral one, not requiring intervention from any other country.

The UNSC ‘closed consultations’ has happened even as New Delhi categorically told international fraternity that scrapping of Article 370 of Constitution was its ‘internal matter’.

The UNSC met on Friday evening to deliberate on the Kashmir issue after the Modi government decided to scrap Article 370 of Constitution that provided the special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, China asked for the closed consultations in the UNSC after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that Beijing would stand up for “justice on the Kashmir issue”.

Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in Rajya Sabha that special status to Jammu and Kashmir would be revoked and the state would be bifurcated into two Union Territories, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Jaishankar stated that the move by the Modi government would have no impact on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Citing that India was not raising any additional territorial claims, Jaishankar said that Beijing’s concerns were “misplaced”.

Last time, when UNSC met to discuss the Kashmir issue, was in 1964-65. In a letter dated January 16, 1964, Pakistan’s representative requested President of the Council to “convene an immediate meeting” of the Council on the Kashmir situation. India then termed Pakistani request as “a propaganda move.”