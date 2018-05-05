Unprecedented boost for defence ‘Make in India’: BrahMos missiles to get superior firepower Quad launchers from L&T Defence

Dr Sudhir Mishra, MD & CEO of BrahMos Aerospace said, “BrahMos has taken an exemplary lead in the Indian government’s ‘Make-In-India’ drive.

‘Make in India’ for the defence sector gets an unprecedented boost! BrahMos missile, one of India’s biggest defence weapons system, will now have its QUAD launchers made by private defence firm L&T Defence. This marks a major push to PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ dream for India’s defence sector. A Quad launcher for the missile was handed over today to BrahMos Aerospace by L&T Defence today. While BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India and Russia, L&T Defence is the defence arm of Larsen & Toubro. Quad launcher or the ‘Quadruple Canisterised Inclined Launcher has been designed and developed by L&T Defence and after rigorous trials was handed over to BrahMos Aerospace.

This ‘Make in India’ Quad launcher for the BrahMos supersonic missile will allow for the weapon to fired in an inclined configuration from Indian Navy’s ships. One special feature is the ability to fire the BrahMos missile with the help of this Quad launcher in warships of Indian Navy where there are space constraints for vertical launch. According to BrahMos Aerospace and L&T Defence, the indigenous launcher provides “superior firepower” when compared to twin canister, deck mounted launchers. It also has the capability to support and launch four missiles in a “single or salvo mode”.

Speaking at the crucial event, Dr Sudhir Mishra, MD & CEO of BrahMos Aerospace and an eminent DRDO scientist said, “BrahMos has taken an exemplary lead in the Indian government’s ‘Make-In-India’ drive.” According to Dr Mishra, “BrahMos Aerospace practices ‘Design-In-India’ – the next level of ‘Make-In-India’, which has resulted in the establishment of a consortium of over 200 industries involved in the design, development, testing and production of various systems and sub-systems for the universal BrahMos missile and its various ground/air/sea-based systems.” “The BrahMos concept of ‘Mind-to-Market’ has led to technology development along with skilled manpower creation and a huge business, thus leading to in-country wealth generation,” he added.

Jayant Patil, Whole-time Director (Defence) and Member of L&T Board handed over the prototype of the Quad launcher to Dr Mishra stating that the bulk production of these launchers will begin soon. The production units of the Quad launcher will be ready for deployment on Indian Navy ships in was early as 18 months time.

BrahMos, the fastest anti-ship cruise missile, and a universal weapons system is increasingly attaining higher levels of indigenisation. Recently, in a big ‘Make in India’ achievement, the BrahMos missile was test-fired successfully with an indigenous seeker for the first time. BrahMos Aerospace, under the leadership of Dr Sudhir Mishra, has also successfully increased the range of the BrahMos missile to over 450 km. A 800-km range BrahMos missile is already under development.