Unity in Diversity: Indian Army organizes Ramnavami and Ramadan celebrations

In an effort to reaffirm unity and brotherhood among the Indian Army and the locals, two communities joined hands to celebrate Ramadan & Ramnavami in the Valley. Earlier this week a series of events were organized by the Indian Army and the focus has been to bring peace and tranquility in the Valley.

To showcase the theme of `Unity in Diversity’ in the Valley, the Indian Army organized an event on April 10, 2022 which was planned, conducted and most importantly conceived in such a way that it promoted the idea of being an Indian first.

Unity Day @ Kanzalwan

Lt Col Abhinav, PRO, Udhampur, told Financial Express Online “The show of unity by the people of Kanzalwan was commendable as along with the Indian Army, locals, Civil Administration, School Teachers, Maulvies, all joined hands together to celebrate two festivals together — Ramadan & Ramnavami.”

Sharing details about the events that the Indian Army has been organizing to create harmony and peace in the Valley, he said “The celebration of Iftar started after the sermon of Maghrib by maulvi of Bhagtor. And this was followed by bhandara on the occasion of both Ramadan & Ramnavami.”

According to him the event showcased the values, spirit of togetherness and strong bond between the locals and the Army. There were around 115 civilians and 150 defence personnel who sat together to enjoy the evening – a symbol of brotherhood and unity. The locals, expressing their appreciation for joint celebrations, requested the Indian Army to conduct such programmes more often.

Pharkian Infantry Brigade

‘Tarami’ at Pharkian was the hallmark that dwelled upon the source of peace and tranquility in Kashmir and this brought together locals and the army personnel of the Keran sector.

IFTAR PARTY AT LOG HUT CAFE

The Army organized another event in the month of Ramadan which was to create awareness amongst the local population about the initiatives which it has undertaken to generate self employment opportunities and to promote tourism in the Valley.

“There were around 80 locals and present were the local Sarpanchs, maulvis and prominent personalities,” added Lt Col Abhinav.

According to him the local people were briefed about the forthcoming four day Influencers Meet between April 14-18 and there will be around 10 prominent influencers from across the country to participate

During the meeting the army urged the locals to prepare for the upcoming tourism season and to be ready to host a large number of tourists this year. The event ended with an Iftar snacks followed by the evening prayers hosted by the Indian Army in the local mosque where all prayed together.

The Indian army has been making efforts and participating in the events to help in developing collective ownership for the development of Gurez and to promote tourism.