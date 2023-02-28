UNDP & NITI Aayog hold LIFEathon to create pro-planet network 

A virtual hackathon aimed at promoting sustainable living and climate-positive behavior jointly organized by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and NITI Aayog brought together over 400 young people.

The hybrid event, called ‘LIFEathon,’ brought together young people from 60 plus countries to share ideas and innovations for individual action towards climate change. The hackathon was part of the Indian government’s Mission LiFE campaign, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Gujarat last year. This campaign aims to promote environmentally friendly lifestyles by encouraging small individual actions, such as using less plastic and waste less food, and taking public transport.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner and NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery inaugurated the event, where hundreds of ideas were brainstormed and submitted. The best ideas received during the hackathon will be tested or piloted in India and presented at the LiFE Global Conference in June 2023.

Significance of this tie-up

The collaboration between UNDP and NITI Aayog is intended to create and foster a global network of ‘Pro-Planet People’ committed to promoting sustainable living. In a statement, Steiner said, “Climate change is a global emergency, and we have no time to lose. Through this LIFEathon, I look forward to the leadership of the world’s young minds in promoting and adopting sustainable lifestyles, nudging behaviour change, and embracing innovation for climate action.”

He also thanked NITI Aayog for their partnership with UNDP. According to him “UNDP remains committed to a more sustainable future for people and the planet.”