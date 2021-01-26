  • MORE MARKET STATS

UN chief hopes tensions along India-China border could be dialled down through dialogue

By: |
January 26, 2021 11:57 AM

Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a clash in the high-altitude Naku La region in North Sikkim on January 20, an incident described by the Indian Army on Monday as a "minor face-off".

India-Chine conflict, clash in the high-altitude Naku La region in North Sikkim , Indian and chinese troops face-off, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-GeneralIn a statement, the Indian Army said the face-off was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols (IE Image)

Amid a recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Sikkim, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hopes that tensions that exist between the two countries could be dialled down through dialogue, a spokesperson for the UN chief has said.

Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a clash in the high-altitude Naku La region in North Sikkim on January 20, an incident described by the Indian Army on Monday as a “minor face-off”.

Related News

In a statement, the Indian Army said the face-off was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols.

“Only to say that we hope that, through dialogue, the tensions that may exist along the border could be dialled down, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Monday.

Dujarric was responding to a question on whether the UN Secretariat or the Secretary General has any comment on the “renewed India-China border clashes”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. UN chief hopes tensions along India-China border could be dialled down through dialogue
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India successfully test-fires new-generation Akash missile
2Viraat dismantling to take nine more months; 30 per cent work over
3With focus on Interoperability, high intensity tri-services drills conclude in Andaman Nicobar islands