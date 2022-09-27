UK’s £100 billion defence budget for 2030 a tall ask says key analysis platform, Global Data

Military spending is expected to double from its present limit in 2030 to reach £100 billion. The UK’s newly elected prime minister, Liz Truss pledged to increase the armed forces budget to 3 percent of GDP.

According to an analysis of GlobalData “It will be more difficult for the UK government to fund the £100 billion defence budget for 2030 that was reiterated by Defence Minister Ben Wallace yesterday as a result of the pound’s decline versus the US dollar.

Even before the currency devaluation we are currently seeing, this budget was fairly ambitious given the current fiscal climate. To nearly quadruple the defence budget by 2030 will have a considerable influence on state spending overall, which is currently heavily reliant on borrowing by the British government.”

Even if the Bank of England raises inflation rates in response to the crisis, it will be challenging to achieve the tremendous growth rate projected by the defence minister. By raising the cost of planned programmes and the pricing of multi-year contracts, inflation increases the pressure on the state’s budgets (i.e. in multi-year equipment plans).

This implies that the allotted budget is less effective than even the most meticulous financial allocations in terms of what may be accomplished. This will significantly increase the already difficult task of nearly tripling the budget in a single year.

US dollar vs UK Pound

The value of the pound in the US has reached its lowest level ever, making it far more expensive for individuals who hold the pound to purchase products and services from the US. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has given US vendors 23% of the funds currently set aside for platform acquisitions for the years 2022–2032, demonstrating the significance of the partnership between the UK and the US.

Both ongoing and planned procurement programmes are likely to suffer if the devaluation issues persist over the long run. Numerous continuing major platform procurement operations are governed by multi-year contracts, which spreads the cost but leaves them sensitive to monetary changes. As a result of unforeseen price increases, the UK’s defence budget will be under further strain. If the pound stays weak against the dollar in the long run, it might make US competitors unaffordable for planned programmes.