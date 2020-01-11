Ukrainian aircraft was shot down in Iran due to human error – Iran military statement

By: |
Published: January 11, 2020 10:30:10 AM

The Iranian military statement expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Ukrainian aircraft, Ukrainian aircraft crash, Revolutionary Guards, United States, Canada, Iranian militaryAll 176 people on board were killed in the crash. (Reuters photo)

A Ukrainian aircraft which crashed earlier this week in Iran had flown close to a sensitive military site belonging to the elite Revolutionary Guards and was shot down unintentionally due to human error, the Iranian military said in a statement read on state TV on Saturday.

The responsible parties would be referred to a judicial department within the military and held accountable, the statement said. All 176 people on board were killed in the crash. The Iranian military statement expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The United States and Canada had said that the plane was shot down, a claim Iran had initially denied.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Ukrainian aircraft was shot down in Iran due to human error – Iran military statement
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India deploys aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in Arabian Sea amid China-Pak naval drill
2India erecting new ‘steel fence’ along Pakistan, Bangladesh borders: Officials
3CRPF jawan dies on guard duty in Srinagar