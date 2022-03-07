Ukraine-Russia conflict: India takes a step forward, PM Modi pushes for direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders

The Russian leader assured of all possible evacuation of Indian citizens when PM Modi in his telephone call stressed on the safety of those in Sumy.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had telephone talks with the leaders of two warring nations Russia and Ukraine and in both calls he urged the leaders to talk to each other directly to find solutions for peace. In a telephone conversation which lasted almost 50 minutes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (March 7, 2022).

Both the leaders discussed the situation evolving in Ukraine. The Russian leader briefed Prime Minister Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister urged the Russian President to hold direct talks with Ukraine President Zelenskyy, as this may help in the ongoing peace efforts. PM Modi expressed his appreciation over the announcement of the ceasefire and the humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine including Sumy.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the focus of the talks was on discussing the “evolving situation” in the country.

The conversation with the Ukrainian leader Zelensky lasted almost over half an hour and PM Modi thanked him for his help in the safe evacuation of the stranded Indian citizens from that country.

Update on evacuation

So far, the government has successfully evacuated more than 15,000 citizens from Ukraine. Most of those evacuated are students and there are a few hundred who are in a medical college hostel in Sumy.

On Sunday, the Indian government had urged the Indian citizens to leave on short notice. A base has been set up in Poltava by the Indian officials to monitor the situation, which is almost three hours away from Sumy.

On Monday, Russia declared a ceasefire from 10 am in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy to help in evacuating citizens, and humanitarian corridors have been created to help in rescuing those who are trapped in these cities.

According to an official statement from the Kremlin, the Russian forces were doing “everything possible to preserve the lives and guarantee the security of civilians.”

The statement has also stated that the precision strikes are targeting the facilities of military infrastructure exclusively.