Ukraine crisis: Big update on Russian troops movement; India issues advisory for its citizens

An official statement which was issued by the Embassy of Indian in Kyiv, has stated: “In view of uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily.”

In view of the growing tension in Ukraine, India on Tuesday (Feb 15, 2022) has issued an advisory asking its citizens to consider leaving the country temporarily. As tensions rise in the region over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the advisory has requested the Indian citizens to keep the Indian Mission in that country informed on their whereabouts there. Why? So that the Indian Mission is able to reach them when it is required.

Which are the countries who have asked their nationals to leave Ukraine?

Several countries have started cutting down their diplomatic staff as well as urged their nationals to leave Ukraine, since they expect Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Countries including the US, Belgium, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Italy, Canada, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Germany, Britain, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Estonia, Lithuania, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Is Russia ready to invade Ukraine?

According to reports in the public domain, Russia has denied that it plans to invade Ukraine. Interestingly, Russia is already controlling the Crimea territory which it had seized in 2014, and is already according to reports, supporting the separatist forces which are controlling the Donbas region in the east.

Reports indicate that satellite images of the region show a huge build-up of Russian troops, and other military assets including fighter jets and attack helicopters stationed in Crimea, Belarus, and western Russia.

Meanwhile … Massive sanctions vowed

According to reports, if Russia stages a deeper incursion in Ukraine, the European Union (EU) alongside other Western allies – have vowed to impose massive sanctions on Moscow.

The US has already warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be looming. And in response, their Western allies have threatened a package of economic sanctions.

What are reports saying about Russia?

Yesterday, (Feb 14, 2022), the Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that some of the Military in Belarus and Russia have concluded and he has informed President Vladimir Putin that some drills are still going on.

There are indications of a possible climb down after talks with the West. This was indicated by Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov when he briefed President Putin about the situation.