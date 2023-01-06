UK Royal Navy’s HMS Tamar to engage in maritime exercises with the Indian Navy

UK Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, HMS Tamar, set sail to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as part of its permanent deployment in the Indo-Pacific. Over the next five days, the ship and her crew will undertake capability demonstrations and maritime exercises with the Indian Navy.

HMS Tamar is one of two Royal Navy vessels on permanent deployment in the Indo-Pacific as set out in the UK’s Integrated Review.

The ship’s visit to India is an opportunity to further strengthen the shared maritime domain awareness effort, and underlines the UK’s and India’s intent to collaborate in the Indian Ocean Region and wider Indo-Pacific.

First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, said: ““The work HMS Tamar and her crew are doing with allies, partners and friends across the Indo-Pacific is crucial. As threats to global peace and stability mount, the Royal Navy values deeply its relationship with the Indian Navy in a shared endeavour to confront those who challenge the rules-based system and ensure peace and prosperity on and from the sea.”

Acting British High Commissioner to India, Christina Scott, added: “HMS Tamar’s deployment is the UK’s Indo-Pacific tilt in action; its visit, further evidence of the importance we attach to our defence and security relationship with India.