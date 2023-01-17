UK reaffirms 2030 roadmap commitments at high level dialogue with India

India and UK reviewed the progress made on the 2030 Roadmap last year at the annual UK-India Strategic Dialogue and looked ahead to the next phase of bilateral cooperation. India’s foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Sir Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, met in New Delhi for the Dialogue.

The dialogue celebrated various milestones achieved in 2022 including an agreement on Mutual Recognition of Academic Qualifications signed in July. The bespoke Young Professionals Scheme confirmed by Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Sunak in November and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch’s first visit to India last month for the sixth round of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations are other key developments in the past year.

Also Read Good News: Young Indian professionals can now work up to two years in the UK

Speaking on the dialogue Sir Philip Barton said “I was pleased to hear from Foreign Secretary Kwatra about India’s ambitious plans for its G20 Presidency. India is at the heart of the Indo-Pacific region, where half the world’s people live and 50% of global economic growth is produced. The UK is committed to working closely with India in making its Presidency a success.”

During his visit to India, Sir Philip also met External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, in addition to a range of UK partners in country.