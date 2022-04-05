UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India! Military ties, Indo-Pacific, trade to be on the agenda

Amidst the ongoing Russian and Ukraine crisis, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to visit India later this month. Though official dates have not been announced, reports indicate that the British PM is heading to India and the visit is expected to focus on deepening bilateral ties between the two countries and to conclude a free trade pact soon. Also, the two leaders will talk about the ongoing global Russia-Ukraine crisis.

India-UK Ties

In 2021, the visit of the British leader had to be postponed twice due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The first time it had to be rescheduled was in January when he was expected to be the chief guest at the Republic Day and there was a surge in cases in his country. The second time was in the same year when the number of cases had gone up and the visit had to be put off.

However, in May 2021, during the India-UK virtual summit the two leaders – the leaders of both sides agreed virtually on a 2030 roadmap, and this was focused on defence, innovation, science and technology, trade, education, health and climate change.

Both sides have agreed to elevate the status of the bilateral relations to “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’.

In 2021, the two leaders met on the sidelines of COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in November, and the talks at that time focused on the India-UK climate partnership. And the leaders had also reviewed the 2030 Roadmap, which was inked earlier in the year.

Bilateral Trade and Free Trade Agreement

The two countries are keen to close trade agreement at the earliest as this is expected to double the trade between India and the UK to almost double by 2030. Currently trade between the two is touching £23 billion a year.

Financial Express Online had reported earlier, that the UK is a very important trade partner of India and the two countries are negotiating a trade agreement and under this the British Scotch is likely to get access to the Indian market.

UK’s view on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Amid the ongoing military operations in Ukraine, the UKForeign Secretary Liz Truss was in New Delhi. And the focus of the visit was to urge India to take a stronger position against Russia. This was her second visit in 13 months as a foreign secretary and the third as Secretary of State.

UK-Indo-Pacific

In its post-BREXIT tilt, the UK is going to join the Indo-Pacific strategy, and will work together with the key Southeast Asian partners and become a lead partner on maritime security issues.

During the visit the two sides are also expected to talk about the new military alliance — Australia, the UK and the US (AUKUS). And, both the US and the UK have already announced that they all will work together and will share hi-tech expertise in building nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

Australia and the US are already part of the QUAD and the new military alliance AUKUS, according to experts will play a critical role in the Indo-Pacific Region and to address the emerging threats in the region. In other words to curtail the expansion of the Chinese presence in the region.

Blueprint

Earlier, in anticipation of the British PM’s visit to India, a blueprint for defense and diplomacy was released by the government of that country. And in an official statement issued by the British High Commission in New Delhi, the 100 page blue print outlined the country’s international priorities for defence and diplomacy and is the most comprehensive review of its security, defence, development and foreign policy since Cold War.

