UK-based BAE Systems to display Make in India theme at DefExpo

Highlighting its strategy of ‘co-creating for a self-reliant India’ the UK based BAE Systems is set to display a series of state-of-the-art defence capabilities at the DefExpo next week.

The company will also demonstrate its technology solutions which are best suited to strengthen India’s national security which will be useful in advancing the growth of the country’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.

“India is an important and key strategic market for us,” said Ravi Nirgudkar, BAE Systems’ Managing Director India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka said.

Adding, “Our presence at the show focuses on reflecting our commitment to India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and to demonstrate our industry-leading, advanced defence capabilities – across land, air and sea.”

Stating that the company has been a founding partner of defence manufacturing in India, he said that “we also look forward to meeting key stakeholders and industry partners to discuss ways to support India in its modernization journey, alongside bolstering its indigenous defence production capabilities.”

What will be displayed?

Efforts to support India’s `Make in India’ initiative and its partnership with the local defence industries will all be demonstrated and this will be done through the digital representation of the M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer (ULH). This gun is being used by the Indian Army and providing it with unparalleled strategic mobility and in most hostile environments provides reliable fire support.

Make in India programme

As reported in Financial Express Online earlier, the 155mm M777A2 ULH systems are being assembled, integrated, and tested in India by Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd. (MDSL). This is as per the agreement between the governments of India and the US.

These guns are already being used by the Indian army and are part of the Regiment of Artillery. And more than 125 guns have been produced and delivered by the company to the Indian Army.

Another digital presentation will be the APKWS laser-guided rocket. This according to the company is the most cost-effective laser-guided munition in its class. And this transforms an unguided 2.75-inch (70 millimeter) rocket into a precision-guided rocket. This also helps rotary- and fixed-wing military aircraft a low-cost surgical strike capability.

The company will also demonstrate its maritime capabilities through Bofors 40 Mk4 Naval Gun and Bofors 57Mk3 Naval Gun System. At different levels of conflict both these systems provide tactical freedom and have high survivability. They are equipped with flexible and agile weapon systems, enabling a lightning-quick response.

And 3P Ammunition and BONUS munition will also be on display.