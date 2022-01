UAE says it intercepts two ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi

The WAM news agency said on Twitter that missile fragments fell harmlessly over the capital, Abu Dhabi.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. (Representational image: Reuters)

The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early Monday, its state-run news agency reported. The WAM news agency said on Twitter that missile fragments fell harmlessly over the capital, Abu Dhabi. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the attack came a week after Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed an attack on the Emirati capital that killed three people and wounded six others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.