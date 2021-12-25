  • MORE MARKET STATS

Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chowgam area of Shopian, in south Kashmir, after inputs were received about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Written By PTI
He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated. (Representational image)

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated.

Two militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, the official said, adding that their identities and group affiliation are being ascertained.

The search operation is going on, he said.

