Three militants gunned down in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Manihal area of the district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. He said a gun battle broke out when the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.
Three ultras were killed in the exchange of fire, the official said, adding further details were awaited.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.