Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shalgul forests in Srigufwara area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces.
The official said two militants have been killed so far in the operation.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he added.
